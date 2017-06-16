Coyotes' LeBlanc, Drummond out; search on for new CEO

Anthony LeBlanc (left) and Gary Drummond, both picture with Shane Doan, have stepped down from their front-office duties. (Source: AP)

The Arizona Coyotes on Friday announced changes to the organization's front office.

"President and CEO Anthony LeBlanc and President of Hockey Operations Gary Drummond have stepped down from their duties, effective immediately," according to a news release.

Andrew Barroway, the team's owner, chairman and governor, also said General Counsel Ahron Cohen will be the new chief operating officer.

The club's search for a new CEO is "well underway," and there's a list of "several experienced candidates."

Until a new CEO is in place, General Manager John Chayka and Cohen will oversee operations and will report directly to Barroway.

At this point, the Coyotes will is not planning to hire a new president of hockey operations.

"For years, Anthony has been the front office face of our franchise, and we sincerely appreciate all of his hard work and commitment to the Club," Barroway said in a news release. "Anthony and Gary deserve a lot of credit for stabilizing the franchise. They did great things for hockey in Arizona and helped grow the game in the Valley. They have the lasting gratitude of every Coyotes fan and I want to wish them both the best of luck in the future."

LeBlanc was part of IceArizona Aquisition Company, which bought the team in August 2013.

Drummond, who played competitive hockey in college, was named president of hockey operations last May.

