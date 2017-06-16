Desert Hills homeowners targeted by 'handyman'

Nextdoor is a website and app that allows users to connect with people who strictly live in their area. When the Colemans combed through the site they couldn't believe what they found. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Linda Coleman says when she was trimming her trees recently, the strangest thing happened. A guy showed up out of the blue claiming to be a handyman and he was needing some work.

"And, he says, 'I do just about everything',” Coleman said. “And he said, 'Can I trim your tree?' And I said 'no because I like doing it myself. But my husband is looking to put in a spiral staircase in the back,' and he said, 'I can do that,'” Coleman recalled.

Her husband Mike was home at the time and says the stranger seemed eager to put in that spiral staircase for them. The couple was quoted $1,500 for the job.

“He said he could do just about everything," Mike said.

"He wanted $400 for materials. And, yes he wanted to cash," Mike chuckled.

But after paying the unknown handyman $400, he never returned to start the job and that infuriated this couple.

So, they turned to social media to investigate.

"Well, my neighbor back over here was telling me about a website called Nextdoor and she got me interested in it," Coleman said.

Nextdoor is a website and app that allows users to connect with people who strictly live in their area.

When the Colemans combed through the site they couldn't believe what they found. There were pictures of the very guy who duped them out of their money. Apparently, almost a half dozen other neighbors on Nextdoor complained they were swindled too and some even had pictures of the guy with their home security equipment.

When shown a photo and asked if it was the same man, Coleman said, "Oh yes, and they have posted pictures of him and one woman even has video."

Neighbors on Nextdoor even discovered the so-called handyman gave out business cards with completely different names to keep from getting caught.

One says Brothers Landscaping and the other says Joseph Landscaping. The names are different, but the phone number is the exact same.

That phone number is now disconnected and there's no way to know who the guy people are posting on Nextdoor really is.

As a result, the Colemans and other neighbors have filed a sheriff's report. People living in nearby Tramonto have also filed criminal reports with Phoenix police.

They hope the guy posted on their Nextdoor community site will finally be caught and say the power of Nextdoor has opened their eyes.

"If he's getting $400 from me and $400 from five other people, then hey that's a house payment to people like me,” Linda said shaking her head.

