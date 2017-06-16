Your passport may not be validPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Your passport may not be valid
Your passport may not be valid
It’s travel time! That means once-in-a-lifetime vacations or glamorous getaways. Before you go, what’s on your checklist? Flight and hotel? Booked. Bags? Packed. Read all the passport rules for where you’re going? No?!More >
It’s travel time! That means once-in-a-lifetime vacations or glamorous getaways. Before you go, what’s on your checklist? Flight and hotel? Booked. Bags? Packed. Read all the passport rules for where you’re going? No?!More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.More >
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.More >
3 On Your Side
Glendale woman says car wash damaged her car
Glendale woman says car wash damaged her car
A Glendale woman says she simply took her car to get it washed and wound up getting $1,500 in damage.More >
A Glendale woman says she simply took her car to get it washed and wound up getting $1,500 in damage.More >
3 On Your Side
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Companies develop 'hi-tech' deals for consumers
Companies develop 'hi-tech' deals for consumers
Some big-name companies are using computer-driven, “artificial intelligence” algorithms to crunch a whole lot of data and figure out how much to charge you at checkout.More >
Some big-name companies are using computer-driven, “artificial intelligence” algorithms to crunch a whole lot of data and figure out how much to charge you at checkout.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars
Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars
Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”More >
Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”More >
Update: Rental scam victim gets money back
Update: Rental scam victim gets money back
Rental scam victim is thrilled 3 On Your Side helps get her money returned.More >
Rental scam victim is thrilled 3 On Your Side helps get her money returned.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailboxMore >
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailboxMore >
3 On Your Side
Customer 'heated' over cracked stove
Customer 'heated' over cracked stove
A Glendale woman was in a losing battle with Sears over a broken stove so she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
A Glendale woman was in a losing battle with Sears over a broken stove so she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Woman sues casino that gave her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot
Woman sues casino that gave her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot
A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.More >
A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.More >
Man pulls gun over french fry order at McDonald's in Scottsdale
Man pulls gun over french fry order at McDonald's in Scottsdale
A man pulled a gun on McDonald's employees after being upset with his french fry order.More >
A man pulled a gun on McDonald's employees after being upset with his french fry order.More >
OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually abuse newborn
OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually abuse newborn
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
Evacuations remain, several firefighters treated in Highline Fire near Payson
Evacuations remain, several firefighters treated in Highline Fire near Payson
More than 100 homes were evacuated in the Payson area, and six firefighters had to be treated for heat-related illness this week while fighting the Highline Fire near Payson.More >
More than 100 homes were evacuated in the Payson area, and six firefighters had to be treated for heat-related illness this week while fighting the Highline Fire near Payson.More >
1 dead after SUV with 3 teens hits man on Tempe sidewalk
1 dead after SUV with 3 teens hits man on Tempe sidewalk
A pedestrian was struck and killed after an SUV veered off the road onto a Tempe sidewalk late Thursday night, according to Tempe police.More >
A pedestrian was struck and killed after an SUV veered off the road onto a Tempe sidewalk late Thursday night, according to Tempe police.More >
Two children shot outside elementary school in Chicago
Two children shot outside elementary school in Chicago
Two children have been shot outside an elementary school in Chicago just before 2 p.m. on Friday.More >
Two children have been shot outside an elementary school in Chicago just before 2 p.m. on Friday.More >
Swimmin' Scorpions Batman! Woman finds desert critter taking a dip in her pool
Swimmin' Scorpions Batman! Woman finds desert critter taking a dip in her pool
Remember the photo of a rattlesnake taking a swim in Lake Pleasant? Well it gets worse. Apparently another Arizona critter like to go for a dip… Scorpions.More >
Remember the photo of a rattlesnake taking a swim in Lake Pleasant? Well it gets worse. Apparently another Arizona critter like to go for a dip… Scorpions.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.More >
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.More >
EXCLUSIVE
Heartwarming act of kindness captured at the Holyoke Mall
Heartwarming act of kindness captured at the Holyoke Mall
A heartwarming act of kindness was captured on camera this week at the Holyoke Mall.More >
A heartwarming act of kindness was captured on camera this week at the Holyoke Mall.More >
Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter
Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughterA juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Evacuations remain, several firefighters treated in Highline Fire near Payson
Evacuations remain, several firefighters treated in Highline Fire near Payson
More than 100 homes were evacuated in the Payson area, and six firefighters had to be treated for heat-related illness this week while fighting the Highline Fire near Payson.More >
More than 100 homes were evacuated in the Payson area, and six firefighters had to be treated for heat-related illness this week while fighting the Highline Fire near Payson.More >
3 On Your Side
Your passport may not be valid
Your passport may not be valid
It’s travel time! That means once-in-a-lifetime vacations or glamorous getaways. Before you go, what’s on your checklist? Flight and hotel? Booked. Bags? Packed. Read all the passport rules for where you’re going? No?!More >
It’s travel time! That means once-in-a-lifetime vacations or glamorous getaways. Before you go, what’s on your checklist? Flight and hotel? Booked. Bags? Packed. Read all the passport rules for where you’re going? No?!More >
1 juvenile shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation
1 juvenile shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation
A juvenile is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
A juvenile is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
Swimmin' Scorpions Batman! Woman finds desert critter taking a dip in her pool
Swimmin' Scorpions Batman! Woman finds desert critter taking a dip in her pool
Remember the photo of a rattlesnake taking a swim in Lake Pleasant? Well it gets worse. Apparently another Arizona critter like to go for a dip… Scorpions.More >
Remember the photo of a rattlesnake taking a swim in Lake Pleasant? Well it gets worse. Apparently another Arizona critter like to go for a dip… Scorpions.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
1 dead after SUV with 3 teens hits man on Tempe sidewalk
1 dead after SUV with 3 teens hits man on Tempe sidewalkAn adult male was struck and killed after an SUV with three teenagers veered off the road onto a Tempe sidewalk late Thursday night, according to Tempe police.More >
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. (June 15, 2017)More >
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. (June 15, 2017)More >
Serious injury crash at 7th St and Bethany Home
Serious injury crash at 7th St and Bethany Home
Several people were transported to a hospital after a serious crash at 7th Street and Bethany Home Road, according to Phoenix Police Department.More >
Several people were transported to a hospital after a serious crash at 7th Street and Bethany Home Road, according to Phoenix Police Department.More >
Looming winds force fire evacuations near Payson
Looming winds force fire evacuations near Payson
More than 100 residents were being evacuated Thursday night due to expected overnight winds near Payson, fire officials said. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2svMBWz.More >
More than 100 residents were being evacuated Thursday night due to expected overnight winds near Payson, fire officials said. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2svMBWz.More >
South Phoenix home ransacked, family dog missing
South Phoenix home ransacked, family dog missing
On Tuesday, thieves broke into a home near 24th Avenue and Baseline Road stealing several items and possibly a couple of dogs. (June 15, 2017)More >
On Tuesday, thieves broke into a home near 24th Avenue and Baseline Road stealing several items and possibly a couple of dogs. (June 15, 2017)More >
Looming winds force fire evacuations near Payson
Looming winds force fire evacuations near Payson
More than 100 residents were being evacuated Thursday night due to expected overnight winds near Payson, fire officials said. (June 15, 2017)More >