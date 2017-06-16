Spicy Cucumber Gazpacho with Shrimp Relish

Yields: 6 servings (about 1-1/2 quarts)

1 each Hothouse cucumbers, peeled

1 each Jalapeno, seeds removed

½ each Honeydew melon, peeled, seeds removed, cut in chunks

8 each Mint leaves

1 each Lime, juice of

1 Tbsp Honey

2 Tbsp Rice vinegar

1 recipe Shrimp Relish (recipe follows)

1. Combine the cucumber, chile, melon, mint, lime, honey and vinegar in a blender, puree on high speed until liquefied. Place soup in the refrigerator and chill.

2. At time of service, check seasoning of the relish; it may need a bit more lime, salt or pepper. Place ½ cup of the relish in the bottom of a chilled soup bowl. The cucumber gazpacho has probably separated a bit so whisk it for a moment or two. Pour a cup of cucumber gazpacho around the relish and garnish with a few cilantro leaves. Repeat with the remaining soup.



Shrimp Relish

1 each Hothouse cucumber, peeled, seeded, and diced ¼’’ cubes

As needed Kosher salt

1/4 each Red onion, small dice (2oz, about 1/4 cup)

½ each Yellow bell pepper, seeded, small dice

½ each Red bell pepper, seeded, small dice

5 large Shrimp, steamed and cleaned, cut in bite size pieces

2 Tbsp Cilantro, roughly chopped (save a few leaves for garnish)

1 each Lime, zest of

¼ cup Lime, juice of (about 2 good limes, or 4 dry ones)

2 Tbsp Olive oil

To Taste Freshly ground black pepper

1. Combine the cucumber and about ½ tsp salt in a mixing bowl. Allow to sit for 5 minutes, squeeze gently to “bruise” and let rest another 5 minutes. Squeeze all the water out of the cucumber and return cucumber to the mixing bowl.

2. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well; adjust seasoning. Chill well before serving.

