Summer Chickpea Salad

Delicious and inexpensive, this is a breeze to whip up. You will love this sunny salad packed with seasonal tomatoes, basil, and garlic.

Ingredients

2 (19 ounce) cans chickpeas (garbanzos), drained and rinsed

1 pint small cherry tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons finely shredded basil leaves

1/2 cup crumbled goat-milk feta cheese

2 tablespoons honey

3 large cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

Prep: 15 m | Cook: 1 m | Ready in: 1 h 16 m

Toss chickpeas, tomatoes, feta cheese, and basil together in a large mixing bowl.

Put honey in a small glass bowl; heat in microwave 30 seconds. Stir garlic, red wine vinegar, cider vinegar, olive oil, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and salt with the honey to make a dressing; pour over the chickpea salad and toss to coat.

Cover the mixing bowl with plastic wrap. Refrigerate salad for 1 hour before serving.

Servings: 6

Calories: 347

