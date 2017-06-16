Summer Chickpea Salad

Summer Chickpea SaladPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man pulls gun over french fry order at McDonald's in Scottsdale
Man pulls gun over french fry order at McDonald's in Scottsdale
A man pulled a gun on McDonald's employees after being upset with his french fry order.More >
A man pulled a gun on McDonald's employees after being upset with his french fry order.More >
OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually abuse newborn
OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually abuse newborn
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
Former dominatrix fights to keep her job as a police officer
Former dominatrix fights to keep her job as a police officerA newly sworn-in New Jersey sheriff's officer is fighting to keep her job after her department learned she previously appeared in bondage films as a dominatrix.More >A newly sworn-in New Jersey sheriff's officer is fighting to keep her job after her department learned she previously appeared in bondage films as a dominatrix.More >
US Navy loses sailor on ship for 7 days
US Navy loses sailor on ship for 7 days
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
Swimmin' Scorpions Batman! Woman finds desert critter taking a dip in her pool
Swimmin' Scorpions Batman! Woman finds desert critter taking a dip in her pool
Remember the photo of a rattlesnake taking a swim in Lake Pleasant? Well it gets worse. Apparently another Arizona critter like to go for a dip… Scorpions.More >
Remember the photo of a rattlesnake taking a swim in Lake Pleasant? Well it gets worse. Apparently another Arizona critter like to go for a dip… Scorpions.More >
Looming winds force fire evacuations near Payson
Looming winds force fire evacuations near Payson
More than 100 residents were being evacuated Thursday night due to expected overnight winds in Payson, fire officials said.More >
More than 100 residents were being evacuated Thursday night due to expected overnight winds in Payson, fire officials said.More >
1 dead after SUV with 3 teens hits man on Tempe sidewalk
1 dead after SUV with 3 teens hits man on Tempe sidewalk
A pedestrian was struck and killed after an SUV veered off the road onto a Tempe sidewalk late Thursday night, according to Tempe police.More >
A pedestrian was struck and killed after an SUV veered off the road onto a Tempe sidewalk late Thursday night, according to Tempe police.More >
Woman kept her husband’s dead body in bedroom closet for 2 years, police say
Woman kept her husband’s dead body in bedroom closet for 2 years, police say
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.More >
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.More >
South Phoenix home ransacked, family dog missing
South Phoenix home ransacked, family dog missing
On Tuesday, thieves broke into a home near 24th Avenue and Baseline Road stealing several items and possibly a couple of dogs.More >
On Tuesday, thieves broke into a home near 24th Avenue and Baseline Road stealing several items and possibly a couple of dogs.More >