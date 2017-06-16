Summer Bean Salad II

(Source: Anna E. via Allrecipes) (Source: Anna E. via Allrecipes)

Enjoy the fresh flavors of summer's best in every bite of this easy, colorful salad!

Ingredients

1 (15 ounce) can light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed 
1 cup fresh corn kernels 
1 small onion, diced 
1 cup cherry tomato halves 
2 tablespoons lime juice 
1 teaspoon lemon zest (optional) 
1 tablespoon olive oil, or as needed
Salt to taste
Ground black pepper to taste
1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

Directions

Prep: 15 m | Ready in: 15 m

In a large bowl, gently toss beans, corn, onion, tomatoes, lime juice, and lemon zest. Drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Mix in basil just before serving.

Servings: 6

Calories: 113

