Summer Bean Salad

Enjoy the fresh flavors of summer's best in every bite of this easy, colorful salad!

Ingredients

1 (15 ounce) can light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup fresh corn kernels

1 small onion, diced

1 cup cherry tomato halves

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest (optional)

1 tablespoon olive oil, or as needed

Salt to taste

Ground black pepper to taste

1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

Directions

Prep: 15 m | Ready in: 15 m

In a large bowl, gently toss beans, corn, onion, tomatoes, lime juice, and lemon zest. Drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Mix in basil just before serving.

Servings: 6

Calories: 113

