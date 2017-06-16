Summer Salad

Great for a light lunch when you are rushing around. Made with summer squash, this is a great twist on salad.

Ingredients

1 yellow squash, diced 
1 zucchini, diced
3 green onions, sliced 
1 carrot, cubed 
1/2 green bell pepper, diced 
1 tomato, chopped 
1/2 cup fat-free ranch dressing 
Salt to taste

Directions

Prep: 10 m | Ready in: 1 h 10 m

Toss vegetables with dressing, and chill for at least 1 hour. Season with salt and black pepper, and serve.

Servings: 2

Calories: 166

