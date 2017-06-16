Police K-9 plans retirement after falling ill

Phoenix police are planning retirement for a K-9 who has fallen ill. Hunter, a police K-9, has recently fallen ill and already had a tumor removed according to a statement posted by the City of Phoenix Police Department.

Hunter will now have to retire in the next few months due to his illness.

The Phoenix Police Foundation is holding a benefit this Saturday morning at the Hance Dog Park. All proceeds of the fundraiser will help pay Hunter's medical expenses as well as purchase his replacement when the time comes.

The Phoenix Parks Department and the Police Foundation is teaming together to host the event. Saturday morning will be full of K-9 demonstrations, meet-ups with Hunter and his handler, raffle items, and the opportunity to make a donation to the cause.

Hunter is one of our K-9's. Sadly, Hunter is sick & will have to retire soon. You can help. https://t.co/oiSJmax8f5 pic.twitter.com/KvDRjCMUkZ — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) June 8, 2017

