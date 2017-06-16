Easy Summer Gazpacho

An easy gazpacho recipe that begins with a jar of Classico® Tomato & Basil Sauce

Ingredients

1 (24 ounce) jar Classico® Tomato and Basil Sauce

24 ounces water

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Hot pepper sauce, to taste

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium fresh tomato, chopped

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper

1/4 cup diced red onion

1 1/2 cups diced English cucumber

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Prep time: 15 m | Ready in: 3 h 15 m

Combine tomato and basil sauce, water, lemon juice, sugar, hot sauce, and olive oil in a large bowl. Stir in the tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, and cucumber. Add the basil, salt, and pepper.

Cover and refrigerate 2 to 3 hours to blend flavors.

Stir before serving. Top with fresh chopped parsley.

Servings: 4

Calories: 166

<p><a href="http://marketplace-redirect.doapps.com/1419" target="getapp">Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app</a>.</p>

<p>© 2017 Allrecipes.com | All Rights Reserved</p>