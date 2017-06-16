Easy Summer Gazpacho

An easy gazpacho recipe that begins with a jar of Classico® Tomato & Basil Sauce

Ingredients

1 (24 ounce) jar Classico® Tomato and Basil Sauce
24 ounces water 
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
2 tablespoons granulated sugar 
Hot pepper sauce, to taste 
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium fresh tomato, chopped
1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper 
1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper 
1/4 cup diced red onion 
1 1/2 cups diced English cucumber 
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish (optional)

Directions 

Prep time: 15 m | Ready in: 3 h 15 m

Combine tomato and basil sauce, water, lemon juice, sugar, hot sauce, and olive oil in a large bowl. Stir in the tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, and cucumber. Add the basil, salt, and pepper.

Cover and refrigerate 2 to 3 hours to blend flavors.

Stir before serving. Top with fresh chopped parsley.

Servings: 4 

Calories: 166

