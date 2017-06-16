1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mesa

Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa.

According to Detective Steve Berry with Mesa Police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex near Lindsey and Broadway roads between 1:30 and 2 a.m.

Berry said officers responded to a shooting call and upon arrival found a wounded man and a deceased woman inside the residence. The man was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211.

