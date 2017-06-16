Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (June 16-19), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound Interstate 17 will be closed between 19th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix this weekend as crews apply permanent lane stripes and other marking to that recently resurfaced section of the Black Canyon Freeway.

Both Interstate 10 ramps to northbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange also will be closed for the improvement work.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 16-19)]

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers consider alternate routes to avoid delays. Here is ADOT’s list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend (June 16-19):

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between 19th Avenue and Thomas Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 19) for final lane striping on new rubberized asphalt pavement. Both Interstate 10 ramps to northbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange closed. The northbound I-17 ramps to I-10 (both directions) will also be closed. Westbound Thomas Road narrowed to one lane at I-17 for new bridge-fence installation. DETOUR : Consider alternate routes, including westbound I-10 starting near Sky Harbor International Airport to northbound State Route 51 and westbound Loop 101. Northbound I-17 traffic exiting at 19th Avenue can detour north on 19th Avenue or use the northbound frontage road, eastbound I-10 traffic may use 27th Avenue and westbound I-10 traffic may use 19th Avenue as alternate routes, but heavy traffic and delays can be expected.

: Consider alternate routes, including westbound I-10 starting near Sky Harbor International Airport to northbound State Route 51 and westbound Loop 101. Northbound I-17 traffic exiting at 19th Avenue can detour north on 19th Avenue or use the northbound frontage road, eastbound I-10 traffic may use 27th Avenue and westbound I-10 traffic may use 19th Avenue as alternate routes, but heavy traffic and delays can be expected. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) left two lanes closed between Dobson Road and Mesa Drive from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday (June 18) for overhead message board improvements. DETOUR: Please drive with caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zone.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

