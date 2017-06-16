Friday, June 16

Phoenix unites to take the "We're Cool" hydration message to the streets

During the summer in Phoenix, staying hydrated and cool is vital. The "We're Cool" campaign offers free bottles of water and indoor locations to cool off. All locations on the city's map that is being circulated to residents are both hydration stations and cooling refuge locations for anyone needing to get out of the heat. In addition to assisting in the outreach campaign, Mayor Greg Stanton will issue a call for water donations to help ensure "We're Cool" locations have water throughout the long summer months.

"We're Cool" outreach maps with the locations of hydration and cooling locations around Phoenix visit: http://bit.ly/2tmKZLT



For more information, on Water Drop locations visit: http://bit.ly/2swyfpx

Bottled water donations desperately needed throughout the summer

With the Valley's first 110-degree day expected on Friday and temps in Phoenix expected to reach 120 degrees by Monday, requests for St. Mary's Food Bank to provide water for both its clients and agency partners is expected to skyrocket. And, with another 3-4 months of triple-digit temperatures still ahead, St. Mary's is appealing to the public for donations of bottled water to make sure the Food Bank will be having enough to last not only over the next week but through the long Arizona summer. All Valley Goodwill stores will be serving as donation drop-off points, and St. Mary's will then distribute water to those in need next week.

For more information, visit: www.FirstFoodBank.org

Paddleboard fitness

Too hot to work out? Try working out in - or on top of - water! Jaime Cerreta gives paddleboard fitness a try.

For more information, visit: www.DesertPaddleboards.com

Keeping the zoo animals cool

The Phoenix Zoo uses cooling rocks, pools and mud to keep their animals cool in the blazing summer heat. The monkey village even uses monkey misters.

Zoo alters hours for summer: 7 a.m. 2 p.m., come early, splash pads open, bring water, sunscreen, light clothing, hats, umbrellas, etc.

For information, visit: www.PhoenixZoo.org

Bitter & Twisted nominated for world's best cocktail menu

Two Phoenix bars have been nominated in the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards and Bitter & Twisted is one of them. They show us their award-nominated drinks. Winners will be announced Friday, June 16th at 1pm via Facebook Live.

The awards

The 11th annual Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards show honors the best bars, mixologists, writers and experts in the industry, with 10 finalists from across the world in 24 categories. Finalists whittled down from more than 1,000 nominees were announced on Friday, June 9.

Finalists announcement: At 1 p.m. Friday, June 16, the top four finalists in each category will be announced via Facebook Live on the Tales of the Cocktail Facebook page. Finalists will attend the show on July 22 in New Orleans.

See the full list of nominees here: www.talesofthecocktail.com/news/tales-cocktail-announces-top-10-nominees-2017-spirited-awards



For more information, visit: www.BitterAndTwistedAZ.com

CPR Awareness at Free Itty-Bitty Beach Parties

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is hosting four Itty Bitty Beach Parties this summer at

three city pools. Phoenix firefighters will be providing CPR awareness tips and demonstrations. Party guests can also enjoy festive music, games, and dance contests. A water safety puppet show will also be incorporated into the event to teach kids how to stay safe around water.

The parties are geared towards children 6-years-old and under and their families.

Thanks to the generous support of Cigna, these poolside beach parties offer FREE admission.

Itty Bitty Beach Party @ Deer Valley Pool

Fri, Jun 16, 2017 9:30 AM

Deer Valley Pool - 19400 N. 19th Ave.

Itty Bitty Beach Party @ Pecos Pool

Fri, Jun 23, 2017 9:30 AM

Pecos Pool - 17010 S. 48th St.

Additional information on all Itty-Bitty Beach Parties is available online on the Pools page at

https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/pools/cigna-summer-events or phone at (602) 534-6587.

Former Dbacks Star Pitcher inspires others with his career life lessons

Former Major League Baseball star Todd Stottlemyre has written his first book titled "Relentless Success," a 9-step plan to achieving success. It showcases peaks and valleys from a successful MLB career spent with Toronto, St. Louis, Oakland, Arizona and Texas, as well as a business career while giving readers a rare view into his personal life.



"Relentless Success" is now available for pre-order on www.Amazon.com, www.BarnesandNoble.com and www.IndieBound.com. The official book launch is set for July 1, 2017.

Food Truck Friday: There's nothing better than Hawaiian shaved ice as we head into a June heat wave

For this Food Truck Friday, we're staying hydrated as we enter one of the hottest weekends so far, this year, with Kona Ice and their Hawaiian shaved ice. Franchise owner Mike Rendelman of Kona Ice North Phx & Scottsdale shows us his hottest sellers, explains Kona Ice's give-back programs, and why you'll soon see 1,000 of these trucks rolling down the street across the country.

In terms of most popular flavors, which we will of course taste-test, Mike says the favorites are:

-Tiger's Blood (strawberry & Coconut)

-Blue Raspberry

-Pina Colada

They also feature their own specially made syrups, and a proprietary vitamin-enhanced syrup, which is pretty popular with the millennials. Mike also features a "Mystery Flavor" each day, which we can test, and offers a "Color Changing Cup" for $5.00 where you can get refills anywhere, from any truck, for a discount, just $3.00.

For more information, visit: www.kona-ice.com



Your 4th of July travel planning begins now

Fourth of July is right around the corner, and that means a lot of folks will be looking to make their travel plans now for the holiday weekend. Our friend, and Steve Harvey's favorite, "The Travel Mom," Emily Kaufman is here to help us decide where to go and what to experience.

For people who are looking to embrace American History, visit: www.virginia.org/history

Learn about: Colonial Williamsburg, Historic Triangle, Jamestown, York town.

If you want to explore the outdoors: water sports, hiking, biking, horseback riding, off-roading, zip lining, visit: www.visitNH.gov

So many people visit San Diego to escape the heat and Legoland has opened all kinds of new stuff - hotel, ninjago and water park, visit: www.legoland.com

For more information on the "Travel Mom" visit: http://www.thetravelmom.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheTravelMom/

Father's Day DIY: Rachel Elise Trimble, of Restyle Junkie

How to easily make a bottle top opener with a mason jar catcher. Perfect for easy clean up at your next outdoor party

Only supplies needed are a drill/electric screw driver, wood screws, pre-made bottle top opener, plumbing clamp, mason jar and piece of pine wood.

For more information, visit: https://restylejunkie.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RestyleJunkie/

Tara at the Movies: "Cars 3"

Tara interviews the cast of "Cars 3."

"Cars 3," opens in theatres this weekend.

For more information on the movie" Cars 3," visit: http://movies.disney.com/cars-3

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit these websites:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/TaraOnTV/

Reduced Cat Adoption Fees This Weekend at the Arizona Humane Society

There are nearly 200 cats and kittens waiting to be adopted at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), and in celebration of their 60th Anniversary, AHS is reducing all cat adoption fees. On June 17-18, all adult cats can be adopted for just $0.60 and kitten adoption fees will be reduced to $60.

When the weather warms up in the spring, hundreds of cats arrive at AHS’ doorstep. Many are too young to go up for adoption when they first arrive, and have been raised in AHS’ Bottle Baby ICU, Kitten Nursery, and in loving foster homes. Now, a few months have passed, and those cats are ready for adoption. There are so many to choose from; affectionate cats with full throttle purrs or spunky kittens with a limitless supply of energy. There’s bound to be the purr-fect cat for your family.

Visit: www.azhumane.org to see all of the adoptable cats or visit one of AHS’ three adoption locations.