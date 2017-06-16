Border Patrol raids aid camp, arrests 4 men

Four men from Mexico were arrested by the US Border Patrol in the medical aid camp of the humanitarian organization called No Mas Muertes (No More Deaths).

The organization claimed the heavy presence of law enforcement who entered the camp Tuesday morning, setting up temporary checkpoints at the property's lines to interrogate those leaving about their citizenship status. This situation deterred many people this week from accessing critical assistance during the current deadly hot temperatures.

On Thursday the four men were arrested by approximately 30 armed agents with the use of at least 15 trusts, 2 quads, and a helicopter to apprehend the found men from receiving medical care.

U.S. Border Patrol responded to the incident claiming that the men were walking towards a smuggling route up north. The Tuscon Sector Border Patrol reached out to representatives from No Mas Muertes to work towards a positive relationship, but the talks were left unsuccessful.

Kate Morgan, the Abuse Documentation and Advocacy Coordinator for the organization said, "Today's raid on the medical station is an unacceptable and a break in our good faith agreements with Border Patrol to respect the critical work of No More Deaths".

The organization was created for people crossing the deadly regions between the US-Mexico border who are in need of urgent medical care. The station was created and plans to continue to stand as a aid in the desert the goal of preserving lives for all people.

The choice to interdict people only after they entered the #NoMoreDeaths camp is evidence that this was a direct attack on humanitarian aid pic.twitter.com/WIKDGKkUig — No More Deaths (@NoMoreDeaths) June 16, 2017

