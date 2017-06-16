Man killed in Phoenix apartment homicide

Phoenix police are investigating an apartment shooting after a man was killed early Friday morning.

According to officers, they responded to a shooting call near North 29th St and East Tierra Buena Lane.

Witnesses told officers they only heard a shot being fired and a person asking for help.

Officers arrived and located the victim who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Information on a suspect or motive is very limited due to the lack of eyewitnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness (480-WITNESS) or the Phoenix Police Department.

