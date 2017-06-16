Serious crash closes lanes at Phoenix intersection

Several people were transported to a hospital after a serious crash at 7th Street and Bethany Home Road, according to Phoenix Police Department.

According to officers, three cars were involved in the crash.

At least four people were taken to the hospital.

Currently, eastbound lanes are closed in the area.

Stay with AZ Family for updates on this story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.