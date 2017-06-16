Registered sex offender arrested at the Tuscon border

Border Patrol agents from the Tuscon Sector have arrested a felon for illegal entry of the country Wednesday afternoon near the Lukeville Port of Entry.

The felon, 43-year-old Esmeralda Mendez Madrigal is a registered sex offender and was already once removed from the U.S. following a six-year sentence for aggravated kidnapping and unlawful restraint.

Though it is unclear of whether she has a lawyer yet, Madrigal now faces felony immigration charges for re-entering the U.S.

