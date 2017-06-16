1 person shot after verbal argument near Phoenix Circle K

The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled the scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person was shot after a verbal argument in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person was shot after a verbal argument near a Phoenix Circle K early Friday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Witnesses reported that a group of people were involved in a verbal argument near 7th Street and Mountain View Road over a family member.

One of the males pointed a gun at the victims and shot at them, police said.

One victim was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled prior to police arriving on the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

