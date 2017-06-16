Phoenix fundraising consultant pleads guilty in fraud case

A Maricopa man was sentenced to over 132 years for a string of bank robberies. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix fundraising consultant has pleaded guilty to one charge of wire fraud in a case in which she admitted defrauding nonprofits of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Mary Frances Bauer's plea agreement filed Wednesday requires that dozens of other counts against her be dismissed and stipulates that her prison sentence won't exceed three years.

A Sept. 20 indictment by a federal grand jury in Phoenix alleged Bauer used fictitious employees and donors such as fictitious individuals and charitable trusts to falsely induce the nonprofits to pay fees for fundraising.

According to the indictment stemming from an Internal Revenue Service investigation, Bauer used the money to fund the fraud and her own personal expenses during a period beginning in 2009 and ending in 2014.

Bauer's sentencing is scheduled Aug. 28.

