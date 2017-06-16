ADOT: MVD wait times have been reduced

Need to make an appointment at the MVD?

The good news is that you may see shorter lines the next time you visit.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the average time people spend at an MVD office has been cut in half in 2017 compared to 2016.

So far, customers at the 15 MVD offices in Phoenix and Tucson are averaging fewer than 30 minutes from the moment they enter an office to the time they leave.

It's a trend ADOT said began back in February of this year.

(RELATED: Avoid the line! Yet another service offered at MVD kiosks)

ADOT officials say the improvement is due in large part to the successful implementation of the Arizona Management System (AMS).

AMS is supported by Gov. Doug Ducey and ADOT officials said that AMS empowers employees at every level of the MVD to come up with innovative ways to serve customers more efficiently.

"The Motor Vehicle Division has embraced the AMS philosophy of finding change for the better, and we're seeing impressive results," said ADOT Director John Halikowski.

(RELATED: Arizona adds cash payment option to kiosks at 22 MVD offices)

“Instead of making customers sit and wait for a number to be called, we have employees answering questions and providing assistance. We’ve expanded office hours in all our urban offices. We offer more services online and at MVD kiosks. The end result is a much shorter amount of time most people need to spend when they visit an MVD office, and more innovations are on the way.”

ADOT officials say last year, a visit to an MVD office in the Phoenix or Tucson metro areas would typically take almost one hour.

Now, the offices are consistently showing an average experience time of fewer than 30 minutes.

In some locations, the average time from when a customer enters the office to the time he or she leaves is closer to 20 minutes.

For more information about the Motor Vehicle Division, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.