Surprise police looking for Lowes shoplifter

A man is wanted for shoplifting at a hardware store last May, according to the Surprise Police Department.

Police say on the morning of May 21, a man entered the Lowes store at Bell Road and Grand Avenue when he shoplifted two power tool kits.

The suspect is described as a white male. He is approximately 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds with dark hair.

According to Surprise police, the suspect was seen on video surveillance leaving in a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a large dark stripe on the center of the hood.

Anyone with any information leading to the location or identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Forbrook at 623.222.4182 or call 623.222.TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.