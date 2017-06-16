Javelinas spotted in Ahwatukee

Javelinas were spotted once again in the Valley and it was caught on camera.

A family of javelina was spotted Wednesday morning in Ahwatukee near Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road.

A home security camera caught five of the animals in the front yard of viewer David Kirk.

In his video, Kirk wrote the caption "Those darned teenagers are at it again, destroying property in the middle of the night. Do you recognize any of these kids?"

The homeowner said the javelinas munched on some plants before leaving the area.

