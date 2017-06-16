Ducey operations chief lands Trump Administration EPA job

President Donald Trump's administration has tapped another Arizonan for a key government post.

Gov. Doug Ducey's chief operations officer is leaving his post to serve as chief of operations at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Ducey's office confirmed Henry Darwin's planned June 30 departure on Wednesday in a statement to the Arizona Capitol Times.

Darwin ran the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality from 2011 to 2015 and served as interim director of the Department of Economic Security from November through May.

Ducey praised Darwin's work spearheading efforts to make state government more efficient and responsive.

Other Arizonans who have landed jobs with the Trump Administration include Stephanie Grisham, who is first lady Melania Trump's press aide, and former Rep. Phil Lovas, who is the Small Business Administration's regional advocate.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.