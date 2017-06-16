Oh, bananas! Semi-trailer carrying bananas catches fire on I-10

A semi-trailer full of bananas caught fire on the I-10 Friday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A semi-trailer carrying bananas caught fire on Interstate 10 near 32nd Avenue early Friday morning.

The fire disintegrated about a third of the trailer and most of the load.

[RAW VIDEO: Semi-trailer carrying bananas goes up in flames on I-10]

The driver reported only minor injuries.

Safe to say those bananas will not get to the grocery stores anytime soon.

