1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian on Tempe sidewalk

A pedestrian was struck and killed after an SUV veered off the road onto a Tempe sidewalk late Thursday night, according to Tempe police.

Just before midnight, a white SUV, heading westbound on Southern Avenue near the intersection of 48th Street, veered off the road and onto the north sidewalk.

Police said the SUV hit the pedestrian before colliding with a tree.

The pedestrian died from the injuries.

Police said at this time they do not know what caused the SUV to veer off the road.

The three occupants of the SUV were transported to a local hospital for treatments to their injuries.

Westbound traffic is closed on Southern Avenue at 48th Street while police investigate the scene.

