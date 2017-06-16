1 dead after SUV with 3 teens hits man on Tempe sidewalk

1 dead after SUV with 3 teens hits man on Tempe sidewalkPosted: Updated:
Man pulls gun over french fry order at McDonald's in Scottsdale
A man pulled a gun on McDonald's employees after being upset with his french fry order.More >
OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually abuse newborn
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
US Navy loses sailor on ship for 7 days
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
Former dominatrix fights to keep her job as a police officer
Former dominatrix fights to keep her job as a police officer
A newly sworn-in New Jersey sheriff's officer is fighting to keep her job after her department learned she previously appeared in bondage films as a dominatrix.
Woman kept her husband’s dead body in bedroom closet for 2 years, police say
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
WAR OF WORDS: Sign war between Pure Water & Wendy's
If you've passed by 4th and Frankford lately, you may have seen some interesting signs up at the Pure Water Tea and Ice Company and Wendy's. Something is brewing between these two businesses, and, no, it's not the tea. It's a war. A war of words.More >
Looming winds force fire evacuations near Payson
More than 100 residents were being evacuated Thursday night due to expected overnight winds in Payson, fire officials said.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.More >
Police release sketch of Phoenix strip club shooter
Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help identifying a gunman who shot and killed the operator of an underground, unlicensed strip club.More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
Sign Wars continue
Hottest week in 30 years?
The upcoming week could be the hottest week in about 30 years as Arizona receives excessive heat warnings and advisories. (June 15, 2017)More >
South Phoenix home ransacked, family dog missing
On Tuesday, thieves broke into a home near 24th Avenue and Baseline Road stealing several items and possibly a couple of dogs. (June 15, 2017)More >
Looming winds force fire evacuations near Payson
More than 100 residents were being evacuated Thursday night due to expected overnight winds near Payson, fire officials said. (June 15, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Police briefing on fatal shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after possible altercation. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rkEUz1More >
Police release sketch of Phoenix strip club shooter
Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help identifying a gunman who shot and killed the operator of an underground, unlicensed strip club. (June 15, 2017)More >
