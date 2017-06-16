1 dead after SUV with 3 teens hits man on Tempe sidewalk

The three occupants of the SUV were transported to the local hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An adult male was struck and killed after an SUV with three teenagers veered off the road onto a Tempe sidewalk late Thursday night, according to Tempe police.

Just before midnight, a white SUV, heading westbound on Southern Avenue near the intersection of 48th Street, veered off the road and onto the north sidewalk.

Police said the SUV hit the man before colliding with a tree.

The man died from the injuries and one of the teens was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said at this time they do not know what caused the SUV to veer off the road.

The three teens of the SUV were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Westbound traffic is closed on Southern Avenue at 48th Street while police investigate the scene.

