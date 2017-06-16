Neighbors pushing back on potential rehab center next door

Pristine landscapes, large homes, and longtime residents. The people who live on Sunnyvale Road in Paradise Valley like it just the way it is, but change could be coming.

"Apparently, our neighbor wants to lease his home to a care facility that would house as many as 10 people," said Gary Emery.

It's an idea that Emery is not on board with. He's lived next door to the proposed rehab location in the 7000 block of East Sunnyvale Road for 30 years now.

In April, Blue Sands Recover Centers Llc., filed an application for reasonable accommodation under the federal fair housing act in an attempt to bypass the current zoning ordinances in the area which prohibit the type of operation Blue Sands is proposing.

"I think our biggest concern is not that these people don't have a right to treatment or a place to have treatment, it's the function of whether this is an appropriate location," Emery said.

In their application, Blue Sands argues their center won't really impact the neighborhood, saying their operation would be similar to that of an assisted living home, which is allowed in residentially zoned areas for up to five people.

Neighbors and the town disagree, saying if Blue Sands moves in the character of the neighborhood would be altered.

"There are traffic concerns with 10 or 12 people living there with cars, and service staff and therapists who come in and provide services to them," said Emery.

They've hired an attorney to help them fight this.

"It would simply demolish the residential nature of this place to have a major business operating out of an actual single family home," Attorney Evan Bolick of Rose Law Group said.

Bolick says what happens, in this case, presents a very interesting legal question that could have an impact far beyond this one upscale Valley neighborhood.

"In Paradise Valley, there is a deed restriction that says no commercial businesses whatsoever can operate here, so that's another reason to be concerned because typically you rely on these things when you move into a place," Bolick said. "If this is allowed to happen here and overcome this deed restriction how can you rely on anything to know what sort of neighborhood or community you're buying into," he added.

Our attempts to reach Blue Sands were unsuccessful.

This matter will go before a hearing officer on June 27 at Paradise Valley Town Hall.

