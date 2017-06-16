South Phoenix home ransacked, family dog missing

On Tuesday, thieves broke into a home near 24th Avenue and Baseline Road stealing several items and possibly a couple of dogs.

Sandy Thomas says she got a call from her daughter that the front door had been smashed in and thieves had gone room to room. She raced home to find that a backyard window had been knocked out, a television, laptops and two guns were stolen.

However, those items didn't concern her much. She wanted to know where her pug Olivia was?

Thomas checked the neighborhood but came up empty handed. Even worse, she was watching a friend's dog named mater who also disappeared.

Thomas says she doesn't know if they were taken by the thieves or if they just ran off during the break in.

The thieves did leave behind a few clues, including a bloody finger print on the wall and prints on a television they couldn't get off the wall.

Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

