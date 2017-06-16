South Phoenix home ransacked, family dog missing

South Phoenix home ransacked, family dog missingPosted: Updated:
Woman kept her husband’s dead body in bedroom closet for 2 years, police say
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
US Navy loses sailor on ship for 7 days
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually abuse newborn
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
Man pulls gun over french fry order at McDonald's in Scottsdale
A man pulled a gun on McDonald's employees after being upset with his french fry order.More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Good Samaritan survives attack by 3 men he was helping
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he found himself choked unconscious, bound and gagged by three men he was trying to help.More >
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
Kingman woman arrested after baby daughter left outside home
A Kingman woman has been arrested after authorities say her baby daughter was left outside without shoes or supervision.More >
Video: Blimp crashes at U.S Open
A small blimp crashed near the U.S. Open on Thursday, seriously injuring the pilot and grabbing the attention of fans and golfers alike as they watched the fiery, smoking craft fall from the sky into an open field.More >
RAW VIDEO: Police briefing on fatal shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after possible altercation. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rkEUz1More >
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Blimp falls from sky at U.S. Open
Video captured on a cell phone shows a blimp at the U.S open crashing to the ground.More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect in custody
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood, according to Phoenix police. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rkEUz1.More >
Man speaks about being attacked by men he tried to help
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he was attacked, tied up and robbed by three men he tried to help twice. (Wednesday, June 14, 2017)More >