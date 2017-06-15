Looming winds force fire evacuations near Payson

More than 100 residents were being evacuated Thursday night due to expected overnight winds near Payson, fire officials said.

Fire officials announced the evacuation around 8 p.m. as a precaution since the winds, which were expected around 3 a.m., could make the fire worse.

The evacuations affected La Cienega and Ellison Creek Estates in the Ellison Creek drainage north of Control Road. The order does not affect the Bonita Creek Community, however that community is under a precautionary pre-evacuation notice.

Public safety personnel planned to go door-to-door to provide evacuation information to residents.

Residents were advised to not wait for authorities to contact them before leaving.

The American Red Cross Greater Phoenix Chapter opened a shelter in Payson to help support residents affected by the fire.

The Red Cross shelter will be located in the gymnasium at Payson High School at 301 South McLane in Payson. The shelter is on the south side of the campus.

