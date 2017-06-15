Swimmin' Scorpions Batman! Woman finds desert critter taking a dip in her pool

Remember the photo of a rattlesnake taking a swim in Lake Pleasant?

Well, it gets worse.

Apparently, another Arizona critter like to go for a dip… Scorpions.

Jen Lawson in Maricopa says she’s found a total of five now in her backyard swimming pool. One she spotted using a black light at night.

She says, “Our pest control company mentioned they have been heading for the house and made their way into the pool. Cooling off?”

Just as its starting to get hot, now you have this to worry about.

According to ASU, some species of scorpions can live for up to two days underwater.

