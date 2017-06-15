Police release sketch of Phoenix strip club shooter

Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help identifying a gunman who shot and killed the operator of an underground, unlicensed strip club.

Investigators posted a composite sketch of the gunman near the spot where James Oliver Turner, 26, was killed June 10.

The early morning shooting took place at what used to be Plush Gentleman’s Club near 17th Street and McDowell Road. State records show the liquor license awarded to the owner of Plush became inactive April 30.

After the operator of Plush was evicted, Turner took over as an “interim tenant,” according to Sgt. Vince Lewis. Turner did not have permits to serve alcohol or employ nude dancers when an altercation between two groups broke out inside the building around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, he said.

Employees removed the suspect from the building, but he returned with a gun and fired several shots inside. When the gunman left, Turner followed and the 26-year-old man was fatally shot outside, Lewis said.  

Police described the gunman as a stocky Hispanic man between the ages of 18 and 23. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-Witness. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

