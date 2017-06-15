Cyanide traps pose danger to wildlife, pets and people

Cyanide traps pose danger to wildlife, pets and peoplePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Woman kept her husband’s dead body in bedroom closet for 2 years, police say
Woman kept her husband’s dead body in bedroom closet for 2 years, police say
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
US Navy loses sailor on ship for 7 days
US Navy loses sailor on ship for 7 days
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually abuse newborn
OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually abuse newborn
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
Man pulls gun over french fry order at McDonald's in Scottsdale
Man pulls gun over french fry order at McDonald's in Scottsdale
A man pulled a gun on McDonald's employees after being upset with his french fry order.More >
A man pulled a gun on McDonald's employees after being upset with his french fry order.More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets
Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Good Samaritan survives attack by 3 men he was helping
Good Samaritan survives attack by 3 men he was helping
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he found himself choked unconscious, bound and gagged by three men he was trying to help.More >
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he found himself choked unconscious, bound and gagged by three men he was trying to help.More >
3 On Your Side
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
Kingman woman arrested after baby daughter left outside home
Kingman woman arrested after baby daughter left outside home
A Kingman woman has been arrested after authorities say her baby daughter was left outside without shoes or supervision.More >
A Kingman woman has been arrested after authorities say her baby daughter was left outside without shoes or supervision.More >
Video: Blimp crashes at U.S Open
Video: Blimp crashes at U.S Open
A small blimp crashed near the U.S. Open on Thursday, seriously injuring the pilot and grabbing the attention of fans and golfers alike as they watched the fiery, smoking craft fall from the sky into an open field.More >
A small blimp crashed near the U.S. Open on Thursday, seriously injuring the pilot and grabbing the attention of fans and golfers alike as they watched the fiery, smoking craft fall from the sky into an open field.More >
Morgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.
Click to learn more about Morgan .
Morgan’s past assignments include covering the invasion of Iraq, human smuggling in Mexico, vigilantes on the border and Sheriff Arpaio in Maricopa County. His reports have appeared or been featured on CBS News, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC and NPR.
Morgan’s peers have recognized his work with 11 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards , two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, an SPJ First Amendment Award and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Last fall, Morgan was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, in recognition of 25 years of contribution to the television industry in Arizona.
Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona journalism school and Concord Law School. He is the president of the Arizona First Amendment Coalition and teaches media law and TV news reporting at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
When he’s not out looking for the next big news story, Morgan enjoys hiking, camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and spending time with his family at their southern Arizona ranch.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Wrongfully convicted
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Wrongfully convicted
Hear the story of a man who was wrongfully convicted and spent many years in prison for a crime he didn't commit -- Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Hear the story of a man who was wrongfully convicted and spent many years in prison for a crime he didn't commit -- Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
GMAZ Mini-Meteorologist Gavin Pottebaum practices on the green screen
GMAZ Mini-Meteorologist Gavin Pottebaum practices on the green screen
GMAZ Mini-Meteorologist Gavin Pottebaum gives it a go on the green screen. It's not as easy as April Warnecke and the rest of the 3TV/CBS 5 weather team make is look! Full story @ https://goo.gl/1FwQmlMore >
GMAZ Mini-Meteorologist Gavin Pottebaum gives it a go on the green screen. It's not as easy as April Warnecke and the rest of the 3TV/CBS 5 weather team make is look! Full story @ https://goo.gl/1FwQmlMore >
Stuntwoman hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls
Stuntwoman hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls
Erendira Wallenda, the aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda, successfully hung by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls on Thursday, pulling off the stunt five years to the day her husband walked a tight rope over the falls.More >
Erendira Wallenda, the aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda, successfully hung by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls on Thursday, pulling off the stunt five years to the day her husband walked a tight rope over the falls.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Police briefing on fatal shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
RAW VIDEO: Police briefing on fatal shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after possible altercation. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rkEUz1More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after possible altercation. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rkEUz1More >
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
Woman kept her husband’s dead body in bedroom closet for 2 years
Woman kept her husband’s dead body in bedroom closet for 2 years
(Source: KOAT via CNN)More >
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Blimp falls from sky at U.S. Open
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Blimp falls from sky at U.S. Open
Video captured on a cell phone shows a blimp at the U.S open crashing to the ground.More >
Video captured on a cell phone shows a blimp at the U.S open crashing to the ground.More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect in custody
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect in custody
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood, according to Phoenix police. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rkEUz1.More >
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood, according to Phoenix police. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rkEUz1.More >
Man speaks about being attacked by men he tried to help
Man speaks about being attacked by men he tried to help
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he was attacked, tied up and robbed by three men he tried to help twice. (Wednesday, June 14, 2017)More >