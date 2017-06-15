Cyanide traps pose danger to wildlife, pets and people

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) offered new guidelines for using cyanide traps in the wild, in response to growing criticism from environmentalists and the public.

"These devices are deadly and indiscriminate," said Andrea Santarsiere, who works for the Center for Biological Diversity (one of several environmental groups demanding that the government stop using the devices).

M-44 cyanide traps are used across the country to control predator populations, including in Arizona. They are spring-loaded with a cyanide capsule inside. Bait is often placed on the top to lure coyotes or foxes. When an animal chews at the bait, the capsule shoots into its mouth. But the devices also kill other wildlife and pets.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, cyanide traps are sprung 30,000 times per year. The traps kill thousands of coyotes and other non-targeted wildlife, dozens of dogs and even injured a 14-year old boy in Idaho in March.

"They are a serious risk to people, especially children, pets and native wildlife," Santarsiere said.

The new guidelines from USDA officials call for warning signs to be placed within 15 feet of the devices. The agency will also expand its review of the of the devices and conduct a comprehensive analysis of their use and placement.

Cyanide traps have been used for decades to control predator populations near ranches in an effort to protect livestock. But there are widely differing views about how much damage predators, like coyotes, wolves and foxes, actually cause to livestock populations. Critics say they are responsible for fewer livestock deaths than bad weather, accidents, and disease.

