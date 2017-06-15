Valley woman Pays it Forward to Mesa grandmother taking care of grandchildren

Anna Montoya is now taking care of three grandchildren after Montoya's daughter Tonya passed away suddenly a few weeks ago. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"I'm always telling them that things are going to be OK," said Montoya.

The Mesa grandmother said that paying the bills isn't easy, especially with Montoya going to school four days a week at Brookline College, where she's studying to be a patient care technician.

Montoya takes the bus to school every day, then comes backs to her tiny apartment to take care of the kids.

"I want them to be the best people they can, and grow up to be happy and healthy, and be themselves," said Montoya.

Fellow student Krista Pace has seen what Montoya has gone through and the sacrifice she makes for her grand kids, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to a good woman, who could use a little good fortune.

"I wanted her to know that there are other people who want her to be happy, and that she knows that she's loved," said Pace.

Pace surprised Montoya at her Mesa apartment.

"Despite the fact she has many hardships, and her daughter has passed away, she has her grandchildren ready for school every day and gets on a bus in West Tempe to go to class. On behalf of Channel 5 and me, I want to give you $500. I love you."

"I'm blown away. I don't know what to say," said Montoya.

"I know you need it and you deserve it," said Pace.

