Heat Warnings in the desert? Yes.
The coming heatwave is serious business and officials are concerned about the safety of our most vulnerable residents.More >
Monsoon season: The dew point dilemma
Monsoon season officially begins this week in Arizona. But it wasn't always a set date on the calendar. Many long-time Arizonans will remember a different system for tracking the arrival of the monsoon.More >
High country heat: Has Flagstaff ever hit 100?
With 120-degree heat possible next week, many of you may be thinking about escaping the heat in a place like Flagstaff. Why not?! They have an elevation of 7,000 feet and their average temperature this time of year is in the upper 70's.More >
It's going to be a scorcher! Heat wave headed to Phoenix
Get ready for a major heat wave to come rolling into town this week, bringing sunshine, sweat and some serious triple digit temps. On Tuesday, desert-dwellers lucked out as we soaked in one last day of cooler-than-normal temperatures.More >
Will we hit 122 degrees?
Record heat is moving in. The hottest day will be 118 on Monday, and that is just 4 degrees shy of the all-time record of 122. Could we hit that mark again someday?More >
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
6 reasons why mosquitoes love biting you more than others
The monsoon is right around the corner and so are the mosquitoes that come with our summer rains.More >
Lower temperatures for Sunday and Monday
Temperatures are taking a tumble Sunday and Monday before stifling heat invades Arizona by the end of the new week.More >
Outlook for 2017
Hurricanes: Storms like no other
Hurricanes: Storms like no other
A truly majestic storm, hurricanes are like no other storm on earth. We can’t prevent hurricanes from forming, but through history, we have learned to better predict the storms' intensity, paths and destruction.More >
Oh, bananas! Semi-trailer carrying bananas catches fire on I-10
A semi-trailer carrying bananas caught fire on Interstate 10 near 32nd Avenue early Friday morning.More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
GMAZ Mini-Meteorologist Gavin Pottebaum practices on the green screen
GMAZ Mini-Meteorologist Gavin Pottebaum gives it a go on the green screen. It's not as easy as April Warnecke and the rest of the 3TV/CBS 5 weather team make is look! Full story @ https://goo.gl/1FwQmlMore >
Stuntwoman hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls
Erendira Wallenda, the aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda, successfully hung by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls on Thursday, pulling off the stunt five years to the day her husband walked a tight rope over the falls.More >
Man pulls gun over french fry order at McDonald's in Scottsdale
A man pulled a gun on McDonald's employees after being upset with his french fry order.More >
OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually abuse newborn
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
Former dominatrix fights to keep her job as a police officer
US Navy loses sailor on ship for 7 days
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
Swimmin' Scorpions Batman! Woman finds desert critter taking a dip in her pool
Remember the photo of a rattlesnake taking a swim in Lake Pleasant? Well it gets worse. Apparently another Arizona critter like to go for a dip… Scorpions.More >
Looming winds force fire evacuations near Payson
More than 100 residents were being evacuated Thursday night due to expected overnight winds in Payson, fire officials said.More >
