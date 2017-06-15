Arizona unemployment rate increases to 5.1 percent in May

Arizona's unemployment rate rose slightly in May as the state's economy lost 14,700 nonfarm jobs.

The Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity says the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.1 percent in May, up from 5 percent in April.

The month's jobs loss was higher than the post-recessionary average loss of 5,200 jobs.

The office says six economic sectors lost jobs, four added jobs and one stayed even.

The sector with the biggest loss was government, which shed 9,200 positions, followed by professional and business services, down 2,100 jobs.

The sector with the biggest gain was information, with 700 more jobs.

