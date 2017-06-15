Trader Joe's recalls Grainless Granola for potential listeria

Trader Joe's has taken its Grainless Granola product off the shelves because it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The health food grocery store said in a release that it was alerted by the supplier of the product about the possible contamination. The release said granola with "BEST BY" date codes from 032818 to 041018 are the products that could be contaminated.

While not every state was affected, Arizona was a state that had the product recalled.

No illnesses linked to the product have been reported.

If you already have the product, Trader Joe's recommends you dispose it or return it for a full refund.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can contaminate food, which can cause an infection called listeriosis if eaten.

If you have any questions about this incident, you may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, or email them.

