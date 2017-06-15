High country heat: Has Flagstaff ever hit 100?

By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
With 120-degree heat possible next week, many of you may be thinking about escaping the heat in a place like Flagstaff.

Why not?! They have an elevation of 7,000 feet and their average temperature this time of year is in the upper 70's. (Compare that to Phoenix and a mid-June average of 104!)

But if Phoenix is soaring to the 116-120 range, then even places like Flagstaff will be MUCH hotter than normal.

Monday and Tuesday highs in Flagstaff should approach the low to mid 90's. I suppose that's better than 120, but still pretty hot for the area!

That got me wondering, how hot does it really get in Flagstaff?

In any given summer Flagstaff can see about four days of 90 degrees or higher.

In 1990 (the same time Phoenix saw their all-time record of 122) Flagstaff had eleven days of 90 degrees (or higher) in a row.

That may not sound that hot, but many homes and apartments in Flagstaff don't have air conditioning since they're just not accustomed to heat.

So what's the worst Flagstaff has seen when it comes to the heat?

Drum roll...

On July 5, 1973, Flagstaff climbed all the way up to 97 degrees! They've never hit 100 officially, and let's hope that's not in the cards anytime soon for people who live there and for those who love to visit.

Ian SchwartzAn Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduation of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.

Click to learn more about Ian.

Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist

After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.

