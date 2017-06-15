Peoria police K9 receives donation of bulletproof vest

A Peoria police K9 now has some new protection against the bad guys.

The Peoria Police Department K9 Unit received a bulletproof vest for the department's newest K9, “Hippie."

Acura of Peoria donated the vest and additional K9 equipment through the Peoria Police Citizens Academy Alumni, a non-profit organization. The mission of the Peoria Police Citizens’ Academy Alumni is to foster and promote a partnership between the community, the alumni and the Peoria Police Department to aid in providing a safe and secure environment for Peoria Police Officers and the citizens they serve and protect.

The vest was recently presented to Officer Joey Smith and his K9 partner “Hippie” by members of the Peoria Police Citizens’ Academy Alumni, Acura of Peoria Partner & General Manager Brijen Dave, General Sales Manager Ben Quail and Customer Relations Director Lexie Cremiuex.

With the donation of this vest. each of the department's four K9s now has a bulletproof vest.

"Our K9 teams are invaluable to the mission of the Peoria Police Department and the safety of our K9 partners is paramount," reads a statement from the Peoria Police Department. "This vest, as well as the other donated equipment, will ensure that our K9 teams are as effective and safe as they can be."

For more information about the Peoria Police Citizens’ Academy Alumni, visit their website at www.ppcaa-az.org.

