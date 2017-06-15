Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with feloniesPosted: Updated:
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies
His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed. People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.More >
Glendale woman says car wash damaged her car
A Glendale woman says she simply took her car to get it washed and wound up getting $1,500 in damage.More >
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
Companies develop 'hi-tech' deals for consumers
Some big-name companies are using computer-driven, “artificial intelligence” algorithms to crunch a whole lot of data and figure out how much to charge you at checkout.More >
Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars
Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”More >
Update: Rental scam victim gets money back
Rental scam victim is thrilled 3 On Your Side helps get her money returned.More >
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailboxMore >
Customer 'heated' over cracked stove
A Glendale woman was in a losing battle with Sears over a broken stove so she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener.More >
Woman kept her husband’s dead body in bedroom closet for 2 years, police say
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
US Navy loses sailor on ship for 7 days
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually abuse newborn
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
Man pulls gun over french fry order at McDonald's in Scottsdale
A man pulled a gun on McDonald's employees after being upset with his french fry order.More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Good Samaritan survives attack by 3 men he was helping
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he found himself choked unconscious, bound and gagged by three men he was trying to help.More >
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
Kingman woman arrested after baby daughter left outside home
A Kingman woman has been arrested after authorities say her baby daughter was left outside without shoes or supervision.More >
Video: Blimp crashes at U.S Open
A small blimp crashed near the U.S. Open on Thursday, seriously injuring the pilot and grabbing the attention of fans and golfers alike as they watched the fiery, smoking craft fall from the sky into an open field.More >
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Wrongfully convicted
Hear the story of a man who was wrongfully convicted and spent many years in prison for a crime he didn't commit -- Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
GMAZ Mini-Meteorologist Gavin Pottebaum practices on the green screen
GMAZ Mini-Meteorologist Gavin Pottebaum gives it a go on the green screen. It's not as easy as April Warnecke and the rest of the 3TV/CBS 5 weather team make is look! Full story @ https://goo.gl/1FwQmlMore >
Stuntwoman hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls
Erendira Wallenda, the aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda, successfully hung by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls on Thursday, pulling off the stunt five years to the day her husband walked a tight rope over the falls.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
RAW VIDEO: Police briefing on fatal shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after possible altercation. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rkEUz1More >
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
Woman kept her husband’s dead body in bedroom closet for 2 years
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Blimp falls from sky at U.S. Open
Video captured on a cell phone shows a blimp at the U.S open crashing to the ground.More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect in custody
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood, according to Phoenix police. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rkEUz1.More >
Man speaks about being attacked by men he tried to help
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he was attacked, tied up and robbed by three men he tried to help twice. (Wednesday, June 14, 2017)More >