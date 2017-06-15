Update: Unlicensed contractor charged with felonies

His name is Bryan Hayden and 3 On Your Side was there when he was finally caught and cuffed.

People like Matt Sargent say, it's a relief.

"All he knows how to do is rip people off and work the system."

Sargent is one of Hayden's victims. In a previous report, Sargent told 3 On Your Side how he hired Hayden to do an extensive remodeling job on his Chandler home.

But after handing over money, Sargent says the smiling, unlicensed contractor stopped showing up and kept all the money.

"We gave him a total of $67,000 with probably less than 20 percent of the job complete."

Hayden was eventually charged and plead guilty to contracting without a license. The court also ordered him to make restitution payments in order to pay back Sargent the $67,000. But so far, Bryan Hayden has only returned $200.

"There's been a lot of tears shed, a lot of arguments, a lot of stress, you know, unnecessary stress."

Eventually, the Financial Crimes unit of the Arizona Department of Public Safety caught wind of 3 On Your Side's report and started investigating Hayden.

After speaking to four other victims who claim Hayden took their money and ran, DPS pursued him on much more serious charges including fraudulent schemes and theft, both felonies. And that led to his arrest.

"You took a lot of people for a lot of money. Any problems with that?"

Sargent says seeing Hayden getting arrested gives him some kind closure.

"I have been incredibly impressed with 3 On Your Side and your ability to get results.”

“If there's one thing you did, it's keep other people from being in our situation,” Sargent added.

