Phoenix piano teacher arrested for child pornography

A Phoenix piano teacher and his husband were arrested on Tuesday for possessing images and videos of child pornography. The Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force used a search warrant at the couple's residence in north Phoenix.

The piano teacher, 45-year-old Cesar Ferrari, admitted to downloading and viewing images depicting child pornography, as well as using a tablet to search for images and videos of child pornography, according to the report from the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Ferrari also admitted to touching three of his male piano students on the thigh and becoming sexually aroused in doing so. Those students were ages 7 and 8, identical to the ages of children he searched for online being sexually assaulted, per the report.

The report says the couple's tablet had images and videos of toddlers and infants, along with children.

Ferrari's husband, 39-year-old Thomas Rowan, also admitted to ownership of the tablet and viewing images and videos of child pornography, according the report.

Both Ferrari and Rowan were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

