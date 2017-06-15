Former NFL Receiver Michael Westbrook finds loves in Jiu Jitsu

When he was growing up, it didn't matter the sports, Michael Westbrook was always the best athlete on the field. He went on to become an All-American Receiver at Colorado and is known for catching "The Miracle at Michigan," a Hail Mary pass from Buffaloes Quarterback Kordell Stewart to beat the Michigan Wolverines in the final seconds of the game. Westbrook played seven seasons for the Washington Redskins before playing the 2002 season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

in August 1997, Westbrook was fined $50,000 for punching Redskins teammate Stephen Davis, an incident Westbrook regrets. In the latter part of his career, Westbrook discovered Jiu Jitsu and fell in love with it. The sport taught him balance, maturity and respect for others. Westbrook has won National and Pan-American events as a Brown Belt. In 2008, he won the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Championship at Brown Belt.

These days he's passing his knowledge to others in his own Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy. "Seriously, this is something I always wanted to do." said Westbrook. Great success stories are coming out of his gym, young 9-year-old Kalea Mae Bingochea finished second in the Pan-Am Kids World Games, on the boys side, 12-year-old Brian Xaiyasiha is the world champion in the Orange Belt Division. Two excelling students who bought in from the beginning, setting examples for others to follow. A soul enriching sport that has allowed Westbrook to shape lives starting with his own.

Copyright 2015 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.



