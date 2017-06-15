Military dog detects possible explosives at Davis-Monthan AFB

A brief scare at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base near Tucson on Thursday.

Possible explosives were detected at approximately 9 a.m. in a vehicle at one of the gates.

A military working dog detected the suspicious smell during routine entry and exit security procedures.

Airmen with the 355th Security Forces Squadron quickly executed measures to ensure the safety and security of the base and personnel, including establishing a cordon around the area. Airmen with the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Fire and Emergency Services also responded to the threat.

Officials at the base coordinated with local Tucson Police Department personnel to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Following a thorough inspection, the area was deemed all clear at approximately 11:10 a.m.

The gate was reopened and normal operations resumed at the base.

