Clear the shelter! Weekend adoption event at AZ Humane Society

Adopt a cat for 60 cents? Sounds good to us!

The kitten and cat rooms at the Arizona Humane Society are full, so this weekend AHS is hosting a "Clear the Shelter" event.

Nearly 200 cats and kittens waiting to be adopted into new, loving homes.

On Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, AHS will be reducing all feline adoption fees.

As part of the shelter's 60th-anniversary celebration, all adult cats can be adopted for just 60 cents, and kitten adoption fees will be reduced to 60 dollars.

When the weather warms up in the spring, hundreds of cats arrive at AHS’ doorstep.

Many are too young to go up for adoption when they first arrive, and have been raised in AHS’ Bottle Baby ICU, Kitten Nursery, and in loving foster homes.

Now, a few months have passed, and those cats are ready for adoption.There are so many to choose from; affectionate cats with full throttle purrs or spunky kittens with a limitless supply of energy.

There’s bound to be the purr-fect cat for your family.

Visit azhumane.org to see all of the adoptable cats or visit one of AHS’ three adoption locations.

-1521 W. Dobbins Road

- 9226 N. 13th Avenue

- 2450 W. Happy Valley Road

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.