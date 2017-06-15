Mesa City Councilman Ryan Winkle faces ethics charges after DUI arrest

A member of the Mesa City Council now faces ethics charges that could result in his removal of office in the wake of a DUI arrest in May.

Council member Ryan Winkle didn't attend a special meeting Thursday when the council voted to approve charging him with conduct indicating a lacking fitness to hold office and failing to maintain a high standard of ethics.

The DUI arrest was Winkle's second in eight years.

Mayor John Giles says the council's vote doesn't decide Winkle's guilt or innocence and that the council will hold a future hearing on decide whether to impose discipline up to removal from office.

Winkle has apologized for his conduct. He took a leave of absence but said he didn't plan to step down from the council.

Breaking: Mesa Council vote to charge Councilman Winkle with code of conduct violation, setting up possible removal pic.twitter.com/3dGdldLhCc — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) June 15, 2017

MORE: Winkle will not attend meeting, telling council yesterday via email that he won't be here. pic.twitter.com/z9K0OsrllZ — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) June 15, 2017

