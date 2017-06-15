Man pulls gun over french fry order at McDonald's in Scottsdale

A man pulled a gun on McDonald's employees after being upset with his french fry order.

According to Scottsdale police, on June 9 30-year-old Michael Vasquez was upset over his french fry order and displayed a handgun to employees at a McDonald's at 1516 N Hayden Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the defendant inside the business with an exposed handgun tucked into his waistband. Police said the two victims reported that Vasquez was upset over a problem with his McDonald's order.

When the employees tried to address the problem, Vasquez allegedly became aggressive and told the employees to "meet me out back." While yelling this to the employees, police say Vasquez was holding his shirt up and displaying his gun.

After talking to police, Vasquez admitted to being upset over his french fry order and possessing a handgun.

Vazquez told police he was upset and wanted to fight the employees because the employees "disrespected" him by tossing his french fries across the counter to him.

Vasquez is being charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

