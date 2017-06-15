Cauliflower Crust Pizza

RECIPE:

Ingredients

1 small to medium sized head of cauliflower - should yield 2 to 3 cups once processed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1/4 cup mozzarella cheese

1 egg

optional 1 tablespoon almond meal

+Desired amount of sauce, cheese for topping, and other toppings.



Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

On a cutting board, place a large piece of parchment paper and spray it with nonstick cooking oil.

Wash and dry a small head of cauliflower.

Cut and pulse in your food processor for about 30 seconds, until you get rice- like cauliflower.

You should end up with 2 to 3 cups cauliflower "rice". Place the cauliflower in a microwave safe bowl and cover. Microwave for 4 minutes.

Dump cooked cauliflower onto a clean tea towel and allow to cool for a bit before attempting the next step.

Once cauliflower is cool enough to handle, wrap it up in the dish towel and wring the heck out of it. You want to squeeze out as much water as possible. This will ensure you get a chewy pizza like crust instead of a crumbly mess.

Dumped cauliflower into a bowl.

Add 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon dried basil, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (and optional almond meal for a more dough-like consistency)

Now add your egg and mix.

Once mixed together, use your hands to form the dough into a crust on your oiled parchment paper. Pat it down thoroughly, you want it nice and tightly formed together.

Using a cutting board slide the parchment paper onto your hot pizza stone or baking sheet in the oven. Bake for 8 - 11 minutes, until it starts to turn golden brown. Remove from oven.

Add however much sauce, cheese, and toppings you want. Slide parchment with topped pizza back in the hot oven and cook for another 5 to 7 minutes until the cheese is melted, bubbly, and slightly golden.

