Thursday, June 15

National Career Fair

Nationalcareerfairs.com will be hosting a live hiring event in Mesa on June 15, 2017. The event is FREE for all career seekers. The event takes place at the Windemere Hotel & Conference Center from 11:00 am-2:00 pm.

Careers represented generally include sales, customer service, accounting, administrative, banking, finance, insurance, restaurant, retail and more. Careers are dependent on the needs of employers attending each event.

To register for the event, visit: https://www.nationalcareerfairs.com/career-fairs/mesa-career-fairs/

Windemere Hotel &

Conference Center

5750 East Main Street

Mesa, AZ 85205

Heat Wave and Your A/C

While July is usually our hottest month, now is the time to prepare your air conditioner and home to ensure the lowest energy bills and maximum efficiency. Plus, if your AC isn't working, Donley Service shows us ways you should do before calling for repair.

Change your air filter

Our dry, dusty climate can quickly clog your filter, which can lead to higher energy bills and more repairs. It's a good idea to clean or replace your filter every month

Clearing and cooling the area

Planting shrubs or trees can provide shade to the a/c unit, which leads to less electricity being used. But, not too close or you'll restrict airflow. Make sure the area is free of leaves, weeds and debris.

Seal the leaks

The fastest way to save money is to use caulk or weather-stripping on your doors and windows.

Set it and forget it

You won't conserve energy by constantly changing the thermostat. Set it at the highest comfortable level and leave it. Or, try a programmable thermostat that will automatically adjust for times you are away and sleeping. Note: Keep your set back point 4 degrees or less when setting a programmable thermostat.

Use ceiling fans

They move the air so you feel cooler, but turn them off when no one's in the room.

Move the lamps

Thermostats can pick up the heat from lamps, TV's and appliances so keep them away.

Invest in sunscreen

Keep blinds and drapes closed and install sunscreens to keep the heat out.

Although the Environmental Protection Agency says the average air conditioner lasts 15 to 20 years, in Arizona we generally experience a shorter life span closer to 12-15 years. While it may seem like a pretty wide span, we know that properly maintained units that are checked annually by qualified technicians last the longest and run the most efficiently during our triple digits.

For more information, visit: http://www.donleyservice.com/

Phoenix unites to take the "We're Cool" hydration message to the streets

During the summer in Phoenix, staying hydrated and cool is vital. The "We're Cool" campaign offers free bottles of water and indoor locations to cool off. All locations on the city's map that is being circulated to residents are both hydration stations and cooling refuge locations for anyone needing to get out of the heat. In addition to assisting in the outreach campaign, Mayor Greg Stanton will issue a call for water donations to help ensure "We're Cool" locations have water throughout the long summer months.

"We're Cool" outreach maps with the locations of hydration and cooling locations around Phoenix visit:

http://bit.ly/2tmKZLT

For more information on Water Drop locations visit:

http://bit.ly/2swyfpx

Bottled water donations desperately needed throughout the summer

With the Valley's first 110-degree day expected on Friday and temps in Phoenix expected to reach 120 degrees by Monday, requests for St. Mary's Food Bank to provide water for both its clients and agency partners is expected to skyrocket. And, with another 3-4 months of triple-digit temperatures still ahead, St. Mary's is appealing to the public for donations of bottled water to make sure the Food Bank will be having enough to last not only over the next week but through the long Arizona summer. All Valley Goodwill stores will be serving as donation drop-off points, and St. Mary's will then distribute water to those in need next week.

For more information, visit: www.FirstFoodBank.org

Frieda Exhibit at the Heard Museum

Heard Museum visitors will have a rare opportunity to see masterpieces by legendary 20th Century Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera when the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibit opens April 11 in Phoenix. This will be the only North American stop on a limited world tour that began in October at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

The 33 works will be exhibited at the Heard Museum in the newly opened Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Grand Gallery. Shown through Aug. 20, the works are from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection. They will include Kahlo's Self Portrait with Monkeys and Diego on My Mind, and Rivera's Calla Lily Vendor and Sunflowers. The Gelmans were Mexican-based European emigres who were friends of Kahlo and Rivera.

"Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera at the Heard will provide our visitors a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience firsthand some the most famous and iconic paintings ever created," said David M. Roche, Heard Museum director and CEO. "This exhibit further allows the museum to explore the intersection of American Indian art with broader mainstream artistic movements such as Surrealism and Modernism."

In addition to the paintings, more than 50 photographs taken by Edward Weston, Lola Alvarez Bravo and Guillermo Kahlo, Frida Kahlo's father, among others, offer a look into the artists' lives and tumultuous relationship.

This is a special ticketed exhibition of $7 in addition to general museum admission for non-members. Basic Membership members receive free general admission but not to the exhibition. Admission to the exhibition is free to members at the Experience Frida and Diego level and above.

For more information on the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibit, visit: http://heard.org/

Heard Museum

2301 North Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Main: 602-252-8840

Wonder Woman workout

Life Time Fitness' Rockwall and Warrior Sculpt class provide the perfect Wonder Woman Workout. Warrior Sculpt is one of Life Time Fitness' signature formats.

So how did Gal Gadot go from a typical "Gal" to an amazing, Amazonian Princess. She mixed it up with TRX and other functional training exercises, like these on the UTS (Ultimate Training System). Here is how you too, can get a blockbuster body.

TRX chest press

TRX bicep curl

TRX tricep ext

TRX plank to pike

TRX pistol squat

TRX reverses lunge into TRX Row

RipCord trunk rotation

RC chest press

Sit ups off UTS

Wall ball

If you do not have time to prep and cook your Wonder Woman meals, you can dine at the Life Café, take something to go or have them do your meal prep planning:

1) Wonder Woman knows how important breakfast is so she starts the day with eggs, fruit, and coffee.



2) She snacks often on fresh fruits and veggies such as bell peppers and tomatoes



3) Wonder Woman also dines on a millennial favorite: avocado toast



4) Her meals are mainly a lot of fish and chicken, with an emphasis of 30-40% of her entire family's diet made up of cooked or raw vegetables. These are from the Life Café Grab n' Go Meal Case

5) Pre- & post-workout nutrition is also important for Wonder Woman? Supplementing with our Strength Stack is an easy way to keep up your Wonder Woman status!



6) All that work saving the planet could leave Wonder Woman thirsty, so she makes sure she drinks a lot of water!

Life Time Fitness' Rockwall featured in all of our Valley clubs and Warrior Sculpt class provide the perfect Wonder Woman Workout. Warrior Sculpt is one of Life Time Fitness' signature formats. The class will make you sweat as you move through yoga postures coupled with traditional strength and athletic cardio combos in a heated room. All you'll need is a yoga mat and a desire to release your inner warrior while getting a blockbuster body!

For more information and locations, visit: https://www.lifetimefitness.com/en.html

Reconnect with Dad

Mike Lindstrom author of "Discover the Man Behind your Dad," has partner with the National Center for Fathering (Watch DOGS Program). He gives us tips for Dads to be more involved with their family.

3 Tips for Father's Day and How to Become More Involved

1. Turn off technology and be present with the family

2. Time is the most important asset for a Dad so make the time/schedule it

3. Ask your kids meaningful questions that get them to open up

For more information, visit: www.mikelindstrom.com and www.fathers.com

How to wear black in the summer

It's classic, flattering and timeless but can be hot in the summer, Scottsdale Quarter joins us with which fabrics and items work for the summertime.

Ask anyone their go-to garment color of choice and 9 times out of 10, the answer will be black

Fashion in the color black is classic, flattering and timeless

To wear fashion in black in the summer, look for cooling fabrics (cotton, jersey, lightweight denim) and clothes that let you move

Heavier fabrics can work (think leather shorts), but overall, avoid heavy fabrics like velvet

If you're a prints-loving gal, incorporate any way you can; light florals on black or black and white gingham are perfect prints for summer

For more information, visit: www.scottsdalequarter.com

Scottsdale Quarter

15059 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 270-8123

Tara at the Movies: "Rough Night" opens in theatres this weekend

A bachelorette party goes bad in the new raunchy comedy "Rough Night". The film stars Scarlett Johannson and a cast of females’ comedians, including SNL's Kate McKinnon. We sent Arizona comedian Jill Kimmel, yup, Jimmy Kimmel's sister, and longtime Channel 3 viewer, to sit down with the funny cast. And, you can bet, hilarity ensued.

For more information on the movie" Rough Night," visit: http://www.sonypictures.com/movies/roughnight/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit these websites:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/TaraOnTV/



Dessert Grilling

It's one of the most wonderful seasons of the year for foodies grilling season! Peak grilling season is upon us, and with Father's Day this Sunday, it's the perfect time to fire up the grill! Thomas' English Muffins and Bagels want to show viewers how to "think outside the bun" this summer when it comes to their favorite juicy burger or grilled sandwich! During this segment, Chef Justin Beckett of Beckett's Table & Southern Rail will demonstrate a few grilling recipes for viewers to make in their own backyard!

Burger

"Bacon burger" with Southern Rail bacon onion jam, fried egg, pickled green tomatoes on a Thomas' English Muffin

The bacon onion jam is spread on a toasted English Muffin; the egg is fried and placed right on top a play on a breakfast burger.



Dessert

"Grilled peaches sandwich", Grilled peaches, Nutella, peach jam, whipped cream, Thomas' English Muffin

Spread the peach jam on the grilled English Muffin and top with grilled peaches. Drizzle on the Nutella and top with whipped cream.

For more information, visit: www.ThomasBreads.com