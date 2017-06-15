University of Arizona med school in Phoenix fully accredited

Commencement 2017 - Procession to Symphony Hall (Source: University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix via Facebook)

The University of Arizona's College of Medicine in Phoenix has received full accreditation, a step that University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins calls an important milestone.

The college was granted full accreditation by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, a national accrediting authority for medical education programs leading to M.D. degrees.

The decision follows a site visit by an evaluation committee in March.

The Phoenix college opened its four-year medical school program as a branch campus of the university's Tucson medical college in 2008. The Phoenix college received separate preliminary accreditation in 2012 and provisional accreditation in 2015.

Robbins says accreditation assures students that they are getting an outstanding education and it demonstrates to Arizona residents that the University of Arizona is graduating exceptional physicians.

