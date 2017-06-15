FLDS leader Lyle Jeffs arrested in South Dakota

A leader of the Fundamentalist Latter Day Saint church, Lyle Jeffs, was arrested Wednesday in South Dakota, the FBI confirmed Thursday morning. Jeffs spent a year on the run after being indicted on charges of welfare fraud and money laundering.

[READ MORE: Reward offered for capture of fugitive polygamist from Utah]

Jeffs reportedly used olive oil to slip off his ankle monitor after being placed on house arrest last year. Lyle Jeffs is the brother of Warren Jeffs, the former president of the FLDS church who is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

[RELATED: Trial witnesses say imprisoned prophet runs polygamous towns]

The FBI said Lyle Jeffs was caught in South Dakota Wednesday night. An online log of Minnehaha county jail in South Dakota lists Lyle Jeffs as an inmate.

The FBI is expected to hold a news conference this afternoon in Salt Lake City on Lyle Jeff's arrest.

#ARRESTED: FLDS leader Lyle Jeffs in custody after nearly a year on the lam. He was arrested in South Dakota around 8:30 last night. pic.twitter.com/6oDNbiXXaC — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) June 15, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.