FLDS leader Lyle Jeffs arrested in South Dakota

FLDS leader Lyle Jeffs arrested in South DakotaPosted: Updated:
Good Samaritan survives attack by 3 men he was helping
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he found himself choked unconscious, bound and gagged by three men he was trying to help.More >
Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Glendale man accused of $1.6M fraud against his employer
A federal indictment accuses a 29-year-old Glendale man of defrauding his employer, a major trucking company, of $1.6 million through falsified invoices and other purchasing documents.More >
3 On Your Side
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
Kingman woman arrested after baby daughter left outside home
A Kingman woman has been arrested after authorities say her baby daughter was left outside without shoes or supervision.More >
Phoenix heat wave: Too hot to fly?
When Phoenix had its hottest day on record -- 122 degrees on June 26, 1990 -- airlines grounded all flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for a short time. Could it happen again?More >
Vandals chop down trees, leave path of destruction at community's park
A trail of destruction was left behind at a community park in west Phoenix after someone decided to play lumberjack and chop down several trees.More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect in custody
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood, according to Phoenix police.More >
Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Scottsdale
A young woman in her 20s is in critical condition after she was struck by a silver Jeep at a Scottsdale intersection Thursday morning.More >
North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned
A 21-year-old North Carolina man has suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say Gervais Dylan Gatete of Raleigh, an employee of park concessionaire Xanterra Parks and Resorts, fell into a spring in the Lower Geyser Basin on Tuesday.More >
Man speaks about being attacked by men he tried to help
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he was attacked, tied up and robbed by three men he tried to help twice. (Wednesday, June 14, 2017)More >
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
Theives behind crime-spree in Laveen
Crooks have broken into homes in Laveen and the crimes were caught on camera. (Wednesday, June 14, 2017)More >
Vandals chop down trees, leave path of destruction at community's park
A trail of destruction was left behind at a community park in west Phoenix after someone decided to play lumberjack and chop down several trees. (June 14, 2017)More >
1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect in custody
A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood, according to Phoenix police. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rkEUz1.More >
Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Scottsdale
A young woman in her 20s is in critical condition after she was struck by a white Jeep at a Scottsdale intersection Thursday morning. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2svSXWG.More >
