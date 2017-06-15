1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect in custody

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood, according to Phoenix police.

The suspect shot a man near 28th Street and Cactus Road after a confrontation.

After shooting the man, the suspect ran across the street to a neighbors house and laid down the weapon.

Police said the suspect is in custody.

Larkspur Drive in the Phoenix neighborhood is closed while police investigate the crime scene.

Avoid the area.

We will update this story when we have more information.

